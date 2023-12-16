Arden Trust Co Sells 10,889 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

BND opened at $73.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

