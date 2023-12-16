argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Increased to $641.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $612.00 to $641.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on argenx from $605.00 to $628.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $582.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on argenx from $610.00 to $591.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $550.95.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $463.00 on Tuesday. argenx has a twelve month low of $333.07 and a twelve month high of $550.76. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.47 and its 200 day moving average is $468.84.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.06 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.26) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

