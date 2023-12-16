Ark (ARK) Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market cap of $178.01 million and approximately $19.32 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002211 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002805 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,595,692 coins and its circulating supply is 177,596,476 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

