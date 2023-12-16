Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Arkema stock opened at $108.17 on Friday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.19. Arkema had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Arkema will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It also provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

