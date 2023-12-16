Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 942,300 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the November 15th total of 1,122,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axtel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AXTLF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Axtel has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Axtel

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses.

