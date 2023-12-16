Bank of New Hampshire Sells 392 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

