Bank of New Hampshire Sells 884 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

