Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 344 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.7 %

WFC stock opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day moving average is $42.42. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $50.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.