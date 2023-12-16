BitShares (BTS) Market Capitalization Tops $13.26 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $13.26 million and approximately $197,216.37 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002307 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001949 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000956 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

