Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $38.00 at Craig Hallum

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BLBD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.63.

Blue Bird Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Blue Bird has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $800.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $388,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

