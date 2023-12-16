BMO Capital Markets Cuts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$78.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOU. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$86.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$84.88.

Tourmaline Oil Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$58.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.80 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.53. The stock has a market cap of C$19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$52.34 and a twelve month high of C$74.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.47 by C($0.67). Tourmaline Oil had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.46 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.8120045 EPS for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Insider Transactions at Tourmaline Oil

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$63.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,624.00. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

