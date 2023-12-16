BMO Capital Markets Raises Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$12.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$10.35.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$8.83 on Tuesday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.20.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.04). Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$417.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 20,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$167,218.00. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.