BMO Capital Markets Trims Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Target Price to $126.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oracle from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $103.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle has a 12 month low of $79.43 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $283.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

