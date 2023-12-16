Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $31.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BFH. TD Cowen started coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bread Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bread Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.76. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.96.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.22. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,020. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

