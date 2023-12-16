BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut BRP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BRP Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.11.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 28,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 2,262.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

