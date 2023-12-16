Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $43.88 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell Soup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

