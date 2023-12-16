Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %
Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.75 on Friday. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund
