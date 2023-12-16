CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 40,555 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,555 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of IJH opened at $277.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $231.49 and a 1-year high of $278.00.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.