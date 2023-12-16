CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $216.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDW. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $213.20.

CDW stock opened at $223.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. CDW has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.32 and a 200-day moving average of $199.30.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth approximately $532,100,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,391,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $989,303,000 after purchasing an additional 110,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

