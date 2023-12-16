Celer Network (CELR) Trading Up 7.5% This Week

Celer Network (CELR) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $160.93 million and $19.54 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

