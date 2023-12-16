CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.07.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.42. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,688,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823,297 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in CEMEX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 34,964,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,356,000 after buying an additional 3,913,008 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CEMEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,312,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,534,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 41.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,924,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,996,000 after buying an additional 5,542,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CEMEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,815,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,972,000 after buying an additional 832,865 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

