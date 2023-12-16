ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
ChromaDex Price Performance
NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
See Also
