ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ChromaDex Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $2.24.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChromaDex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChromaDex

About ChromaDex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 240,414 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChromaDex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChromaDex by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChromaDex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.