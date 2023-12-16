CIC Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CIC Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.3% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 459,905 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 274,700 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the third quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 30,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.52 and a 200 day moving average of $102.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $188.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.80.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

