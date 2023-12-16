Citigroup Begins Coverage on Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DNLI. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $33.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $31,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,515.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after acquiring an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,236,000 after acquiring an additional 631,878 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,007,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after acquiring an additional 502,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

