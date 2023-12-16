Citigroup Lowers LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $98.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised LyondellBasell Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LYB opened at $94.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.