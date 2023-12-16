Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $14.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

