Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of COLL opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.16. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $30.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.23.

In related news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 25,600 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $659,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,174.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

