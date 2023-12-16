COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a market cap of $495.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.55, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. COMPASS Pathways has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 89,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

