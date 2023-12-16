Contrasting Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) & LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR)

LQR House (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares LQR House and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LQR House N/A N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group 4.16% 1.60% 1.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LQR House and Crimson Wine Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LQR House 0 0 1 0 3.00 Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.5% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LQR House and Crimson Wine Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LQR House $880,435.00 9.84 -$1.84 million N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $74.24 million 1.69 $1.08 million N/A N/A

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than LQR House.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats LQR House on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc. provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal. The company serves individual consumers, wholesalers, and third-party alcohol brands. LQR House Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It also sells bulk wines and grapes; provides custom winemaking; and offers other non-wine products, such as merchandise. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company offers wines through wholesale distributor sales; retail channels, such as fine wine restaurants, hotels, specialty shops, supermarkets, and club stores; and directly to consumers, as well as through ecommerce sites and social media platforms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

