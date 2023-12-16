Copa (NYSE:CPA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Copa from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.14.

Get Copa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Stock Performance

NYSE:CPA opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.37. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.25.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.57 million. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. Copa’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copa will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Copa’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 463,244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,663,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,615,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 808,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 325,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Copa by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,298,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,855,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copa by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 369,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,728,000 after acquiring an additional 280,894 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copa

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.