Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 85.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,851 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Copart by 83,893.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,354,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,267,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,500,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,602,821,000 after buying an additional 994,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,968,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,905,000 after buying an additional 270,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,582,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,692,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,032,000 after acquiring an additional 778,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,663 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Down 0.5 %

Copart stock opened at $48.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.51. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.53. The stock has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Copart

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.