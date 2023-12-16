CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

