Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $658.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $581.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $557.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,474 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

