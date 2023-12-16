Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $650.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COST. Bank of America upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $619.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $618.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $658.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $557.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.81%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

