David Lamond Buys 22,627 Shares of Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX) Stock

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) Director David Lamond purchased 22,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $23,532.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,347,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,446.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Lamond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, David Lamond purchased 22,327 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $22,773.54.

On Thursday, December 7th, David Lamond purchased 19,123 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $19,314.23.

On Tuesday, December 5th, David Lamond bought 19,123 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $19,314.23.

On Friday, December 1st, David Lamond bought 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $13,515.32.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Lamond bought 14,378 shares of Quince Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $14,090.44.

Quince Therapeutics Trading Up 14.6 %

Shares of QNCX stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.93.

Institutional Trading of Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:QNCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 25.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quince Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 39.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quince Therapeutics Company Profile

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision therapeutics for debilitating and rare diseases. Its lead compound is NOV004, a systemically administered bone anabolic peptide engineered to target and concentrate at bone fracture sites. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc in August 2022.

