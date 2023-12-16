Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,915 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.21. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

