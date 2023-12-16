Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.20. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.