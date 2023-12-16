Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 2,602 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ADM opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.77. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.31 and a 12 month high of $96.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.44.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

