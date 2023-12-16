Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 762 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,622,990,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,070,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $737,364,000 after acquiring an additional 126,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Garmin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after acquiring an additional 355,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,508,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,987,000 after acquiring an additional 74,703 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,875,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock opened at $126.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $89.25 and a 1-year high of $126.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

