Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJH opened at $274.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.