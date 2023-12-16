Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BX opened at $129.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $130.41.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

