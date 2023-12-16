Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.6 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $324.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

