DBK Financial Counsel LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $235.39. 525,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,214. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $236.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.09. The stock has a market cap of $331.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

