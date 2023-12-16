DBK Financial Counsel LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

DBK Financial Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VUG stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.85. The stock had a trading volume of 160,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

