DeepOnion 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.02 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 239.1% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $0.02 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00123772 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00035266 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005867 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000137 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002343 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 82.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

