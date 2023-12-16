Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $142.89 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DEO has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

