Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,804 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after buying an additional 864,824 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 16,757.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at $89,331,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at $77,625,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE DEO opened at $142.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.53.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

