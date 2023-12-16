DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK) Price Target Increased to C$1.50 by Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Echelon Wealth Partners from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for DIAGNOS’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

DIAGNOS Trading Up 2.6 %

ADK opened at C$0.40 on Tuesday. DIAGNOS has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46. The firm has a market cap of C$29.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28.

Get DIAGNOS alerts:

DIAGNOS (CVE:ADK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DIAGNOS will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DIAGNOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIAGNOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.