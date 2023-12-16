DigiByte Hits Market Capitalization of $141.49 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $141.49 million and $3.47 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,405.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.42 or 0.00170775 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.58 or 0.00543748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.08 or 0.00405804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.85 or 0.00117563 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,700,289,159 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

