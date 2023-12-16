Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DPG)

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPGGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $9.33 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:DPG)

Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.