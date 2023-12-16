Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $9.33 on Friday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

